NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils

The Blackhawks would take on money

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said they are willing to use their LTIR space and take on a bad contract.

They aren’t interested in rental players but players that could fit into their long-term plans.

The Senators need to find a D partner for Chabot … May not be much of a market for Dzingel

Shawn Simpson: The Ottawa Senators should be looking to find a Marc Methot-type partner for Thomas Chabot this offseason.

Shawn Simpson: Doubt there is much of trade market for forward Ryan Dzingel. Maybe they could get a fourth- or fifth-round pick for him.

Blue Jackets want to take a run at the playoffs … Teams calling about Foligno

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Columbus Blue Jackets are focusing on the playoffs and don’t want to be sellers. Some teams have kicked tires on Blue Jackets pending UFA forward Nick Foligno.

“But for now the message, I’m told, is the Blue Jackets want to make a run here. They want to try and get on a run over the course of the next couple of weeks. They have four games coming up with the Carolina Hurricanes, which could be pretty pivotal on this end. Foligno has a 10-team no-trade list, so he’s part of this discussion but Columbus hopes it’s not a discussion about him staying on board and they make the playoffs.”

LeBrun add that the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders would be two teams to watch if Foligno becomes available.

Devils will talk to Palmieri about an extension before the trade deadline

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that the New Jersey Devils have eight pending unrestricted free agents and teams are calling. The Devils will talk with Kyle Palmieri about an extension but teams are showing interest.