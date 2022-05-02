NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Boston Bruins

Keys to the offseason for the Chicago Blackhawks

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $24,741,667

2022 draft picks: 2nd, 2nd (MIN), 3rd (VGK), 3rd (EDM), 3rd (TOR), 6th, 6th (CBJ), 7th

They’ll need a top to bottom assessment of who is staying and who is going. A decision will need to be made with interim head coach Derek King.

There has been speculation about the future of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Is it time to go in a different direction?

GM Kyle Davidson moved Brandon Hagel at the draft and isn’t afraid to make moves. Will they do a complete tear-down? If they do, do they have the veterans to help out with their youngsters?

Bruins GM Sweeney believes that Patrice Bergeron wants to play next season

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron is focusing on the playoffs infront of them and “staying in the moment” and trying not to think about if it will be his last playoffs.

“I’ve done a good job of staying in the moment and I think that’s where I’m at still…being ready for Game 1 of the playoffs and that’s all I should focus on.”

The Bruins have made it clear they would like to have Bergeron back next season. He can still play. The 36-year od is a Selke favorite and put up 65 points in 73 games. If he were to re-sign with the Bruins it would be on a one or two-year deal.

GM Don Sweeney believes that Bergeron will be back but is waiting for Bergeron to tell him.

“My job is to put together the most competitive group that we can so I can extend his shelf life of wanting to play. His impact is not questioned, in terms of what he can do on and off the ice,” said Sweeney. “It’s just a matter of if he wants to continue doing it and we’re hopeful that he does. I believe in my heart that he does, but that’s ultimately Patrice’s decision. I’ve been very respectful of that from Day One and will continue to be until he says ‘let’s get it done.’

If Bergeron retired, it would leave a huge hole in their roster.

The Bruins are on the road in Carolina

