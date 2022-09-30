NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks – Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews

What is going on with Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on their 32 Thoughts Podcast – London Calling episode on what the Chicago Blackhawks might do with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Toews has been very clear that it’s time for him to go but Kane has been more reserved about it. Whatever he said privately, he’s not said anything publically. He wants to put the breaks on this.

They have the same agent, same agency, I think Pat Brisson works with one and JP Barry works with the other. But I think the same agency. I believe the advice has been, guys, let’s see who’s good. There is no sense in doing a trade now. Let’s see who’s good.

I think the Oilers for example, I think they legitimately tried to see if Kane was available this summer. That was very real but I think the players were like, I don’t think the Blackhawks were ready. Cause I think the Blackhawks want to do this a certain way where the players are at the forefront and saying it’s time. But I think there advice was, let’s just see who is good and then make a decision.

I think there will be lots of interest in both. I really wonder, this is purely me spitballing and making stuff up, which is always a good idea. But I do wonder if Toews ends up in Colorado. They lost Kadri. They just signed Evan Rodrigues. They’re going to go for the Stanley Cup again this year. I just wonder if there’s a fit there.

I also know that Colorado has been one of the teams that had interest in Kane in the past. So did the Rangers. Mentioned the Oilers. The Leafs. I’m sure there is a ton of teams that are interested in both those guys.

I will say this Jeff. I had an interesting conversation with someone today about Chicago, and he said to me, ‘let’s just say that Chicago Blackhawks win the lottery next year and they get Connor Bedard. The Edmonton Oilers, it took them how many years with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisailt to get to the Western Conference Final. Like it just shows you that in hockey you need the superstars but you need a team. And he said if you’re Chicago and you’re pinning your hopes on getting a guy like Connor Bedard, and you’re trading Toews and you’re trading Kane, what are you surrounding a player like this with? And he said if he were Chicago, that is a really hard question he’d be asking inside the organization. If we get a superstud player like that, are we going to be putting him in a position to succeed if it’s bare around him?

So, I’m really curious about Kane. I don’t want to put words into his mouth but publically he hasn’t been as adamant as Toews is about the direction they’re going. And I wonder if there’s any chance, they go to Kane or Toews and say, ‘if we get Connor Bedard, we’re going to need someone to play with him.

Marek: “Here’s the thing about those two, no matter where they go, if they go, if they’re going to go to a good team, they’re going to need a third team to make that happen.

Friedman: “That’s gonna happen.”

Marek: “Even if Chicago eats half.”

Friedman: “I do believe that’s going to happen. I shouldn’t say it’s gonna happen but it could happen. I believe the groundwork has already been laid. They’ll be traded to someone first then and then traded to whoever they go to. That’s a possibility.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription