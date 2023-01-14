NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks – Patrick Kane, Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Patrick Kane talks may be delayed

TSN: Patrick Kane’s injury may delay the talks between the Chicago Blackhawks, Kane, and his agent Pat Brisson according to Pierre LeBrun. He’s skating and could return on Saturday, but any talks may wait until everything feels good with his injury. Team are monitoring.

“So those are some of the conversations that I know are happening with some of the contending teams who hope to talk to the Blackhawks about him. But right now, it appears that Kane has something else probably with all the other decisions he has – an emotional decision, as far as waiving his no-move clause – something else to think about here as we get closer to March 3rd.”

Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe realize they could be traded

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe realized they could be trade by the deadline. Murphy has three years on his contract at $4.4 million per, and McCabe has two years at $4 million.

“I think this past summer we all thought it was possible,” Murphy said. “Just because you see everyone else getting traded, guys who were probably playing to the highest level of anyone on our team, like (Brandon) Hagel and (Alex) DeBrincat and guys like that. So we all thought if guys who are playing that well can get traded, anyone can.

Since then, we’ve always been aware that it can happen any day or any time. You just focus on your own thing and try not to be distracted by the possibilities, but it’s always a possibility that the team could take any day.”

The Edmonton Oilers are looking for defensemen with term.

Murphy and McCabe are not wanting out. Murphy is surprised at how much has changed since he signed with the team in the summer of 2021.

The Blackhawks will need to create some roster space for young defensemen like Kevin Korchinski, Alex Vlasic, Alec Regula, Isaak Phillips, Ian Mitchell, Jakub Galvas, Filip Roos, Ethan Del Mastro, and Nolan Allan.