NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild are Taking Calls on Matt Dumba

Teams Are Reaching Out To The Minnesota Wild About Defenceman Matt Dumba

Outside of Jakob Chyrchrun and John Klingberg, one of the top defensemen on most trade bait boards is Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild.

According to Michael Russo of the Athletic, Dumba’s time with the Wild appears to be coming to an end as the team will not be re-signing the defenceman. According to his sources, the Wild are starting to receive calls in advance of the trade deadline.

Both the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators have shown interest in Dumba. Senators general manager Pierre Doring scouted the Wild’s most recent game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

That statement was backed up by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun who said on the intermission of last night’s Senators game, “the Sens definitely have interest in Dumba, Garrioch found out today Dorion was in Minnesota last Wednesday to get an up close and personal look at Dumba.”

While the Wild may not want to sign Dumba, they also do not want to lose him for nothing.

The problem is the Wild are in the midst of the playoff race in the Western Conference and sit third in the Central Division right now. Minnesota is playing well and Dumba is playing a key role for them right now.

As Darren Dreger of TSN noted, “the problem from the Wild’s standpoint is they need him. They’re playing pretty well right now. They’re not sure just yet they are ready to move on from Matt Dumba even though you look into the future and you see the cap issue of the Minnesota Wild … But the price would be high and then the Wild would have to hit the market potential to find someone to replace Matt Dumba.”

As Garrioch noted if the Wild were to move on from the 28-year-old right-shot defencemen, they would be in the Jakob Chychryn sweepstakes as they have shown interest in the Arizona defenceman.