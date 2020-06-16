NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Canucks, Maple Leafs and Blues

Blackhawks looking to get younger

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The Chicago Blackhawks plan on trying to “innovate and change some things” from how they’ve operated in past offseasons according to GM Stan Bowman. In the past offseasons, they’ve replaced aging players with equally aging free agents. So, look for the Blackhawks to try and get younger this offseason.

Salary cap holding up a Tryamkin deal?

TSN Radio Vancouver: Last week Rick Dhaliwal suggested the Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Tryamkin could be looking for a one-year contract in the $2 to $3 million range.

Dhaliwal said that the salary cap uncertainty for next season could be holding a deal up.

Bozak may be a fit for the Maple Leafs, but money makes it unlikely

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Saying that St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak will be on the “trade block” may be a bit of stretch, but he won’t be labeled as an untouchable this offseason.

The Blues have pending UFA defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and pending RFA Vince Dunn that they’d like to re-sign. GM Doug Armstrong has said he’s going to need to get creative to get under the flat salary cap.

Trade candidates for the Blues would likely include Alex Steen, Jake Allen and Bozak. All three have a year left on their deals at over $4.3 million.

Sure, the Toronto Maple Leafs could use someone like Bozak centering their third-line, but getting the salary to work for them wouldn’t be easy. Doubtful Leafs GM Kyle Dubas would want to give up someone like Alexander Kerfoot, Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson for a one-year rental.

Dubas will likely look for a cheaper free agent or fill the spot from within.

This offseason the Maple Leafs will likely consider trading one of Kapanen, Johnsson or Kerfoot as they look to upgrade at right defense.