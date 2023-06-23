NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Will the Chicago Blackhawks turn to free agency to help support Connor Bedard?

Sporstnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast wondered if Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson would look at free agency for some higher-level talent to help support Connor Bedard. Maybe someone like Vladimir Tarasenko or Max Domi.

Canucks not ruling out Colin Delia being re-signed

Rick Dhaliwal: Though the odds are becoming less likely, the Vancouver Canucks haven’t closed the door on re-signing UFA goaltender Colin Delia.

Both sides are looking at fits and not ruling out. They Canucks don’t have a lot of money to work with but are going to see if they can upgrade.

The issue of a one-way contract could also come up.

What’s next for Oliver Ekman-Larsson?

Donnie & Dhali: Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s agent Kevin Epp on what is next for OEL after having the remaining four years of his contract being bought out by the Vancouver Canucks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “Kevin, as an agent, what are you looking for OEL when it comes to a new team? I mean there’s a lot of factors that go into it, but when you sit down with your client, what are you looking for in his new home?”

Epp: “I think for every player it’s different, right? Typically there’s the main thing you’re going to want to be on a competitive team that has a chance to win. What your role is going to be on that team, how you’re going to play, how are they going to use you and utilize you and where you’re going to fit within their roster.

And then there’s the lifestyle and family component, with a family and where do you want to live, where do you want to be.

And then obviously contractually. What’s also important is salary. What kind of term you get on a contract. What kind of compensation for each season.

So I think all those factors play into it and some are weighted more heavily than others and we’ll just have to see what the market brings for him.”