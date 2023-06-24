NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars

The Blue Jackets Are In Need of A Number One Center

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Portzline writes the Columbus Blue Jackets are in desperate need of a number one center. Unfortunately, those types of centers are hard to come by and/or find.

Like most teams, the Blue Jackets cannot just trade for one, so they will do what every other team does and that is draft one. The Blue Jackets will draft one of Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, and Will Smith to play alongside Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson.

Now outside of the draft, which you know one of these players will take time to develop, which leaves Boone Jenner as the number one, where can the Blue Jackets look? Well, the UFA market is pretty slim thus they have to trade for one. Again what will be the cost?

One thing is for sure Jarmo Kekalainen will find one one way or another.

Stars Can’t Bring Both Max Domi and Evgenii Dadonov Back

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Yousuf writes the Dallas Stars are up against the salary cap with $6 million to sign four players. That is barring any other changes and/or buyouts.

One of the goals for general manager Jim Nill this offseason is to solidify the Stars top-nine forward group. Nill did a good job at the trade deadline acquiring Max Domi and Evegnii Dadonov. However, it appears they can’t bring back both without moving money.

Domi will be in high demand for his playoff performance with the Stars. And with a weaker free-agent class and Domi being one of the higher names of value out there, the Stars might be priced out.

Then there is Dadonov who also fit into the Stars system like a glove. Playing alongside Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston the Stars forward group was set. With Dadonov’s age and how well he likes playing in Dallas, the Stars will be able to afford to bring him back.