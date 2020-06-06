NHL Rumors: Chris Tanev and Vancouver Canucks … Marcus Foligno and the Minnesota Wild

Chris Tanev hopes he can remain in Vancouver

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev has remained in Vancouver since the league shut down.

Tanev is a pending unrestricted free agent and may fall in line behind Jacob Markstrom and Tyler Toffoli on the Canucks offseason re-signing priority list.

“You have to deal with what gets thrown your way,” Tanev said. “As I’ve said, this is something that hasn’t happened in 100 years. We’re in the middle of a global pandemic and…the guys who are unrestricted free agents this year, it’s going to be a tough market. “I definitely could see a lot of guys signing a one-year deal and then hoping the league gets financially better next summer.”

Canucks GM Jim Benning has said that Tanev has been an excellent mentor for Quinn Hughes. Tanev hopes he’s able to stay in Vancouver a little longer.

“Whether it’s one year or many years (on the next contract), I’d love to play my whole career here. Who knows what’s going to happen? But I love it here, I want to stay here, I think the team is going in the right direction and if we come back to play this year, I think we’re going to have a real good shot at competing and going far. I’d like to be part of that in the future.”

Marcus Foligno hopes for an offseason contract extension

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno said on the ‘Straight From The Source’ podcast that he hopes to be able to talk with GM Bill Guerin this offseason about a potential contract extension. The 28-year old has one-year left on his deal.