NHL Rumors: Chris Tanev’s injury status could impact what the Calgary Flames do at the deadline

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“In just over a month’s time the NHL trade deadline will be upon us, and right now the Calgary Flames are a playoff bubble team whose hopes largely depend on the health of blue liner Chris Tanev, who has missed time because of injury.

Should the steady veteran defenseman miss even more games, look for the Flames to try and go out and acquire another similar type of defenseman who can be a mainstay on the penalty kill and matchup against other teams’ top forwards.

Look for Calgary to also try and get another depth defenseman as well as scoring help on the right side. As someone who provides speed to Calgary’s forward group.

General Manager Brad Treliving has talked about internal options as well. One of them is Jakob Pelletier, who early on his National Hockey League career has not looked out of place and could see himself in a bigger role as the season continues. And the Flames hope to live up to the lofty preseason expectations”

TSN: Salim Valji on what the Calgary Flames should be looking to do heading into the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jay Onrait: “Salim, you mentioned it, they’re on the playoff bubble. What’s your sense that GM Brad Treliving might actually do as we head into the March 3rd deadline?

Valji: “Well, Jay. I think, like you and I and everyone else, he’s still a little unsure of what the identity of this team is and who they really are. Are they the Calgary Flames that beat up the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 in that matinee affair where Darryl Sutter made his infamous Jakob Pelletier stat line comment or are they the team the Columbus Blue Jackets pushed the brink at the Saddledome and a team that the Columbus Blue Jackets beat handily in Columbus a few months ago?

This Calgary Flames team has really been Jekle and Hyde. And two-stepping Jay is something Albertans know how to do really well. It’s a dance move, slow-slow-quick-quick-slow. The Calgary Flames have two-stepped a lot this season but to their detriment and Brad Treliving has beat the market in the past, speaking of dance, on Valentine’s Day last year he gave Calgary Flames fans the gift of Tyler Toffoli. Big acquisition.

I just don’t see the GM making that type of move yet and beating the market because his team has two steps to much and as a result, we don’t know what they are, nor does the GM.