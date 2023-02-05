NHL Rumors: The Canucks could trade Luke Schenn, Brock Boeser, and maybe Thatcher Demko if they got a haul

TSN: Farhan Lalji on what is next for the Vancouver Canucks after trading captain Bo Horvat.

“With just over a month to go between now and the trade deadline, the Vancouver Canucks finally have some clarity now that the Bo Horvat situation is behind them. Look for the team to continue to be aggressive between now and the deadline.

The next shoe to drop will likely be that of 33-year-old right-side defenseman Luke Schenn, who is on an expiring contract. He will certainly provide value to any team that is looking to make a playoff push.

And after that, a couple of wingers to keep in mind. The club really has a glut of those – Brock Boeser and Conor Garland. Now as far as Boeser’s been concerned, it’s been widely reported that the team as been actively trying to move him the last couple of months. But there really haven’t been any takers, so will the club be more aggressive or at least creative and trying to move that contract?

The more interesting name that has come up in the last couple of weeks is goaltender Thatcher Demko. When you look at his contract and his age, it all lines up with what the Canucks are professing to be a retool and not a rebuild. It is an extremely efficient deal. He has outperformed it. Assuming he gets healthy and back to last year’s form, it really doesn’t make any sense to move him unless the offer coming back is an absolute haul. And if they do decide to move him, it could be bring up some other questions as to whether or not there are other factors at play or if the Canucks are finally ready to go into a full rebuild rather than a retool which at this point doesn’t appear likely.