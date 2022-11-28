NHL Rumors: Clearing the air on the Tyler Myers – Nikita Zaitsev trade rumors

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the Sekeres and Price show, clearing the air on the Tyler Myers – Nikita Zaitsev trade rumors after to the agents J.P. Barry and Dan Milstein.

Sekeres: “Does Tyler Myers have the Ottawa Senators on his no-trade list? Is that what happens with this Myers-Zaitsev business?”

Dhaliwal: “I’m glad you brought that up, cause I’m going to say something here.

J.P. Barry gets a big kick out of the Vancouver market and the Vancouver media. J.P. told me very nicely. Nothing has happened. Myers was not asked to go to Ottawa. Myers was not asked. Let me repeat it again. He was not asked to go to Ottawa.

Okay. Did the Canucks and Ottawa talk. Yes. Yes, they did but it never got to Dan Milstein either on the Zaitsev side. Cause Milstein told me. He said they never asked us to waive to go to Vancouver. They never asked Myers to go to Ottawa. Never.”

Sekeres: “But why would they have to waive? It sounds to me Vancouver were on the no-trade list if they have to waive.”

Dhaliwal: “But, but, but, but, don’t you have to ask? It never got to calling the agents to ask.”

Sekeres: “But if neither guy had the team on their no-trade list, then they don’t need anybody’s permission, they just make the deal.”

Dhaliwal: “Ya, but what I’m saying to you, it never got to the agents. There was nothing.

But one thing I’ll tell you. I’ve had more than one person tell me this week, that Vancouver and Ottawa are still talking, but I haven’t got that confirmed.

I have had more than one person say that, don’t be surprised if Vancouver and Ottawa talk again. But I mean I’m still looking into that. But I have had more than one person tell me those talks.

I understand what you’re saying on the Myers-Zaitsev side, I’m just telling you what the agents are telling me. I think they discussed it. I think Ottawa was following Vancouver around in the first three games of that Eastern road trip. There’s definitely something there guys.”