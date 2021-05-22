NHL Rumors: Coaching Candidates – Kraken, Rangers, and Sabres

Frank Seravalli: The Seattle Kraken will be interviewing Rick Tocchet for their head coaching position.

Elliotte Friedman: Tocchet will also be interviewed by the New York Rangers.

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Confirming the Rangers GM Chris Drury plans on speaking with Tocchet.

Drury has already spoken with Gerard Gallant and he’s contracted John Tortorella and Patrick Roy. The Tortorella and Roy talks may not have been ‘interviews’ yet.

They are looking to hire someone with experience. Their list may be short now but sources say it could expand depending on playoff outcomes. Teams like the Penguins or Bruins may look to move on from Mike Sullivan or Bruce Cassidy if they suffered a first-round loss.

Pierre LeBrun: The Buffalo Sabres have lined up an interview with Rick Tocchet and Bruce Boudreau for their vacant head coaching position. gets the sense that Sabres GM Kevyn Adams wants to talk to quite a few coaching candidates. They are not in a rush. Interim coach Don Granato remains in the mix for the full time position.

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Coaching candidates for the Buffalo Sabres.

Experienced NHL Coaches – John Tortorella, Bruce Boudreau, Rick Tocchet, Gerard Gallant, Rod Brind’Amour, and David Quinn.

Up-and-coming coaches – Rikard Gronborg, Nate Leaman, Andre Turigny, Pascal Vincent and Troy Mann.

Current NHL assistants – Lane Lambert, Mike Vellucci, Steve Ott, Rocky Thompson and Paul Reirden.