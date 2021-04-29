NHL Rumors: Coaching Hits – Roy, Brind’Amour, Green, Tocchet, Blashill, and Tortorella

Patrick Roy looking to get back in the NHL?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Agent Neil Glasberg tweeted the other day that PBI Sports is now representing Patrick Roy for his coaching and management opportunities.

Roy has been the head coach and GM of the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL.

Teams that don’t have a coach under contract for next season include the Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks.

“He could be a president of hockey ops. He could be a GM. He could be a co-GM. He could be a head coach,” Glasberg told Sportsnet Monday. “It’s going to be situational. That’s the truthful answer.”

Glasberg said there has been “zero communication” with the Montreal Canadiens.

“I’d love to give this a shot and see what happens. And if something works out, fantastic. And if it doesn’t, we can’t say we didn’t try,” Glasberg said. “It’s worth taking a shot right now.”

Notes on some coaches who don’t have a contract for next season

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Notes on some head coaches who are not under contract for next season.

Rod Brind’Amour – Carolina Hurricanes – Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said that week that an extension will get done, but there is a gap. Believe a deal will get done but it’s not a slam dunk.

Travis Green – Vancouver Canucks – There haven’t been any in-season contract talks. He’s earned an extension.

Rick Tocchet – Arizona Coyotes – Tocchet could move on with no hard feelings and GM Bill Armstrong brings in his own guy. Tocchet may be looking to coach a contending team.

Jeff Blashill – Detroit Red Wings – Not sure where this one is headed. Maybe time for a fresh start as they enter the next part of their rebuild.

John Tortorella – Columbus Blue Jackets – Both sides will sit down and talk to see which direction both want to go. Feeling that they will go in different directions.

The Seattle Kraken still need to name a head coach. The Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens have interim coaches.

Gerald Gallant and the Kraken seem like an obvious choice but they haven’t spoken in a year.

If the Canadiens have a good playoff run, Ducharme could lose the interim tag.

Coaches with a year left on their deals.

• Jared Bednar, Colorado

• Rick Bowness, Dallas

• Dave Tippett, Edmonton

• Dean Evason, Minnesota

• D.J. Smith, Ottawa

• Craig Berube, St. Louis

• Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay

• Sheldon Keefe, Toronto