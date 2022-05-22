NHL Rumors: Coaching Notes on the Philadelphia Flyers, Winnipeg Jets and Barry Trotz

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts last night on Barry Trotz.

“Okay, so Barry Trotz and the Philadelphia Flyers. So to clear things up. So this became a thing online. It became a thing with local reporters in Philadelphia. It became a thing on the podcast.

So Ron, let’s put this thing to bed. Barry Trotz will meet with the Philadelphia Flyers next week about their coaching vacancy.

A couple of things here. One, they won’t to meet him obviously because he’s an outstanding coach, but two, he has a lot of divisional knowledge about the Metropolitan, having coached recently the Islanders and before that the Washington Capitals.

One thing to keep in mind though with the Philadelphia Flyers coaching search, I don’t get the sense that the Philadelphia Flyers are in any hurry here to name a coach. They want to take their time. They want to be thorough even if that means they may miss a candidate along the way.”

Elliotte Friedman on other coaching vacancies.

“Trotz is, got a lot of interest. There is no question about that.

In addition to Philadelphia, his list of course is Winnipeg. It’s also believed to include Vegas and Detroit, among teams who are expected to interview him. There could be more.

Winnipeg, in addition to Trotz, it’s believed they are expected to interview both Scott Arniel and Pascal Vincent. Two coaches who do have ties of course to Manitoba and the Jets.

