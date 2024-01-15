NHL Rumors: Cody Hodgson, and the Top 25 NHL trade targets

Cody Hodgson looking at making a comeback

Sportsnet:

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“And finally tonight, Ron, a bit of a different story. So Cody Hodgson was the 10th overall pick in the 2000 draft by the Vancouver Canucks. He played 326 NHL games for the Canucks, the Sabres, the Nashville Predators, and he had to retire at the age of 26. And later on, he revealed that he was diagnosed with malignant hyperthermia, a muscle-related condition that really caused him some bad injuries and put them at risk.

Well, last summer Hodgson was given a clean bill of health. He resumed skating he skates and trains five to six times a week, and he would like to try again.

And I completely understand this. I spoke to him this week. If my career ended in that way, I’d want to try again to. He’s going to be 34 next month, he understands he’s not starting in the NHL, and he knows nothing is guaranteed. But he’d like to resume his career and he’s looking for an opportunity out there. wish him the best.”

Top 25 NHL trade targets

Daily Faceoff: Listing the top 25 NHL trade targets heading towards the NHL trade deadline on March 8th.

1. Elias Lindholm – Flames – C – 28-years old – Pending UFA, $4.85 million AAV

2. Sean Monahan – Canadiens – C – 29-years old – Pending UFA, $1.985 million AAV

3. Chris Tanev – Flames – RD – 33-years old – Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

4. Trevor Zegras – Ducks – C – 22-years old – 2 years remaining, $5.75 million AAV

5. Noah Hanifin – Flames – LD – 26-years old – Pending UFA, $4.95 million AAV

6. Tony DeAngelo – Hurricanes – RD – 28-years old – Pending UFA, $1.675 million AAV

7. Adam Henrique – Ducks – C – 33-years old – Pending UFA, $5.825 million AAV

8. Andrei Kuzmenko – Canucks – RW – 27-years old – 1 year remaining, $5.5 million AAV

9. Sean Walker – Flyers – RD – 29-years old – Pending UFA, $2.65 million AAV

10. Jakob Chychrun – Senators – LD – 25-years old – 1 year remaining, $4.6 million AAV

11. Petr Mrazek – Blackhawks – G – 31-years old – Pending UFA, $3.8 million AAV

12. Jake Allen – Canadiens – G – 33-years old – 1 year remaining, $3.85 million AAV

13. Alexandre Carrier – Predators – RD – 27-years old – Pending UFA, $2.5 million AAV

14. Nick Seeler – Flyers – LD – 30-years old – Pending UFA, $800,000 AAV

15. Kevin Hayes – Blues – C – 31-years old – 2 years remaining, $3.57 AAV

16. Jack Roslovic – Blue Jackets – C/RW – Pending UFA, $4 million AAV

17. Morgan Frost – Flyers – C – 24-yeas old – 1 more year, $2.1 million AAV

18. Jordan Greenway – Sabres – LW – 26-years old – 1 more year, $3 million AAV

19. Mike Hoffman – Sharks – LW – 34-years old – Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

20. Ilya Samsonov – Maple Leafs – G – 26-years old – Pending UFA, $3.55 million AAV

21. Anthony Mantha – Capitals – RW – 29-years old – Pending UFA, $5.7 million AAV

22. Alexandre Texier – Blue Jackets – LW – 24-years old – Pending RFA, $1.525 million AAV

23. Kevin Labanc – Sharks – RW – 27-years old – Pending UFA, $4.725 million AAV

24. Andrew Peeke or Adam Boqvist – D – 25-years old and 23-years old – 2 years remaining, $2.75 million / 1 year remaining, $2.6 million

25. Jake Guentzel – Penguins – LW – 29-years old – Pending UFA, $6 million AAV