NHL Rumors: Jacob Markstrom, and an NHL trade bait board

The price would be really high for Calgary Flames to even approach Jacob Markstrom

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on goaltender Jacob Markstrom and his no-movement clause.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“It’s the mentor trip for the Flames and his brother is on the trip with him so they do not want to talk about it, Calgary doesn’t, about any of the rumors flying around Markstrom.

Here’s what I can tell you though. Number one, I don’t believe they’ve gone to him with anything, any possibility of what could happen. Number two, he has a no-move clause. And as the birthday boy Kelly Hrudy always argues, no one with a no-move clause should be even asked if they can have it moved or be traded.

And I, from what I understand Calgary has a very high bar here in terms of they’re not going to bother Markstrom with just anything. It would have to be something massive for them or somewhere they absolutely believe Markstrom would want to go before they would even consider going to him. So I think that’s where things stand with Markstrom and the Flames and anything right now.

NHL trade bait board

TSN: Top 30 NHL trade bait board.

1 Elias Lindholm – Flames – C – pending UFA with a $4.85 million cap hit.

2. Chris Tanev – Flames – RD – pending UFA with a $4.5 million cap hit.

3. Jake Allen – Canadiens – G – one year left with $3.85 million cap hit.

4. Sean Monahan – Canadiens – C – pending UFA with a $1.985 million cap hit.

5. Sean Walker – Flyers – RD – pending UFA with a $2.65 million cap hit.

6. Vladimir Tarasenko – Senators – RW – pending UFA with a $5 million cap hit.

7. Noah Hanifin – Flames – LD – pending UFA with a $4.95 million cap hit.

8. Anthony Duclair – Sharks – RW – pending UFA with a $3 million cap hit.

9. Andrei Kuzmenko – Canucks – LW – one year with a $5.5 million cap hit.

10. Ilya Lyubushkin – Ducks – RD – pending UFA with a $2.75 million cap hit.

11. Pat Maroon – Wild – LW – pending UFA with a $800,000 cap hit.

12. Tyson Barrie – Predators – RD – pending UFA with a $4.5 million cap hit.

13. Jake Guentzel – Penguins – LW – pending UFA with a $6 million cap hit.

14. Trevor Zegras – Ducks – LW – two years left with a $5.75 million cap hit.

15. Andrew Peeke – Blue Jackets – RD – two years left with a $2.75 million cap hit.

16. Dominik Kubalik – Senators – LW – pending UFA with a $2.5 million cap hit.

17. Jacob Markstrom – Flames – G – two years left with a $6 million cap hit.

18. John Gibson – Ducks – G – three years left with a $6.4 million cap hit.

19. Adam Henrique – Ducks – C – pending UFA with a $5.825 million cap hit.

20. Reilly Smith – Penguins – LW – one year left with a $5 million cap hit.

21. Tony DeAngelo – Hurricanes – RD – pending UFA with a $1.675 million cap hit.

22. Nick Seeler – Flyers – LD – pending UFA with a $775,000 cap hit.

23. Tyler Johnson – Blackhawks – LW – pending UFA with a $5 million cap hit.

24. Philip Broberg – Oilers – LD – pending RFA with a $863,000 cap hit.

25. Petr Mrazek – Blackhawks – G – pending UFA with a $3.8 million cap hit.

26. Matt Dumba – Coyotes – RD – pending UFA with a $3.9 million cap hit.

27. Rasmus Ristolainen – Flyers – LD – three years left with a $5.1 million cap hit.

28. Ryan Graves – Penguins – LD – five years left with a $4.5 million cap hit.

29. Alexander Barabanov – Sharks – LW – pending UFA with a $2.5 million cap hit.

30. Mike Matheson – Canadiens – LD – two years left with a $4.875 million cap hit.