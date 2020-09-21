NHL Rumors: Cole Caufield, Josh Ho-Sang, Jimmy Howard, Matt Martin and Taxes

Rogel interested in Caufield?

Chris Peters: There are reports that Rogle is interested in signing Montreal Canadiens prospect Cole Caufield. There was word last week that Caufield could signed and be loaned to a European team because of the delay on the college season. Last week Switzerland had been the likely destination. Rogel hasn’t confirmed or denied their interest.

Ho-Sang doesn’t have a contract yet

Patrick Bell: (agent for Josh Ho-Sang) Reports are inaccurate that say that Josh Ho-Sang has signed a contract for the 2020-21 season.

Howard likely not back with the Red Wings and he doesn’t plan on retiring

Elliotte Friedman: Goaltender Jimmy Howard said that he is “probably not” going to be re-signing with the Detroit Red Wings.

Howard isn’t planning on retiring just yet: “Someone is going to have to tell me I can’t play anymore.”

Elliotte Friedman: Last season wasn’t how he wanted to finish his career. He’s been training for the past two months. Howard has spoken with his family about possibly moving away for a season if he’s not able to find anything that is close to them.

The Rangers should pursue an Islanders free agent

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers should be interested in New York Islanders pending unrestricted free agent Matt Martin. He’d bring some elements to the game that the Rangers are missing in the bottom of their lineup.

Would the Rangers be willing to use someone like Martin on their fourth line? The Rangers fourth-line lately has been left over parts and players with questionable work habits. Martin plays 10 minutes a night with the Islanders. The past two seasons, left wingers on the Rangers fourth line have played 6:48 (Cody McLeod) and 5:30 (Micheal Haley).

Martin might be looking to get more than the $2.5 million he made this past season.

