NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Los Angeles Kings

Girard on the block?

NHL Watcher: Mike Chambers (Denver Post) on Sportsnet’s The Jeff Marek Show on Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard: “I believe Sam Girard was the big piece in the efforts to get Jack Eichel here and I still think Girard is going to get traded, I think the Avs want a forward for him and they want to lose his $5M long term cap hit.”

NHL Watcher: Chambers continued: “They were highly unhappy how Sam Girard played in the 2nd RD series against Vegas, his turnovers, he didn’t produce offensively, he was not good and I think that has lingered on into this season and primarily it’s Bo Byram that has showed the Avs that he’s better than Girard.”

Do the Kings look for a defenseman? Some pending UFAs that could be fit

Lisa Dillman of The Athletic: (mailbag) Don’t believe the Los Angeles Kings are looking to make a trade after putting defenseman Drew Doughty on the LTIR. Doughty could be back before Christmas. They are looking to give some guys they already have a chance or an increased role. November is also a quiet month on the trade front as teams are still trying to figure out what they have.

Thought the Kings would have been more aggressive on the Jack Eichel trade front. It may have taken Alex Iafallo (Alex Tuch comparable), Brandt Clarke (Peyton Krebs comparable), a first-round pick, and a second or third. To it would have been worth it but can see why management went conservative.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl is believed to be available but once Doughty and Sean Walker return, would Holl fit in as a third-pairing guy? It may come down to want the Leafs would want. If only a mid-range prospect, then may be it would be worth the insurance.

If the Calgary Flames don’t re-sign Johnny Gaudreau, and he doesn’t sign closer to his home (Devils or Flyers), he would look good in a Kings jersey. Pending UFA Filip Forsberg would be interesting but he has an injury history. The Kings are deep down the middle but if they were able to sign Tomas Hertl maybe they could move him to the wing.