NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Nashville Predators

Hall isn’t a main need for the Avs but could be an option

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post: Taylor Hall could be interested in taking a short-term deal to play for a contender next season. He could sign a one-year deal and then go long-term next year and hope the economics improve.

The Colorado Avalanche could be a good fit for the 28-year old winger. A scoring winger isn’t the Avs primary need but he would definitely help. The Avalanche did have a previous interest in Hall when the Devils were shopping during the season.

The Avs main need this offseason is some added toughness to their bottom-six and possibly a goaltender.

They have about $21.5 million in salary cap space but need to re-sign RFAs in Andre Burakovsky, Ryan Graves, Nikita Zadorov, Valeri Nichushkin and Tyson Yost.

Zadorov is a trade candidate.

Five potential free agent targets for the Avs: Taylor Hall, Wayne Simmonds, Corey Crawford, Kyle Clifford and Matt Martin.

Other potential candidates include Vladislav Namestnikov, Jacob Markstrom, Braden Holtby, Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Hoffman, Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Toffoli.

Predators will be looking for a defenseman or two in free agency

Brooks Bratten of NHL.com: The Nashville Predators would be looking for some depth on their blue line when free agency opens.