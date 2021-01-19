NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks

Will there be an odd man out on the Avs blue line?

Mike Chambers and Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post: The Colorado Avalanche are deep on the blue line and someone is not going to be happy with their lack of ice-time.

Chambers thinks that Ian Cole may be odd man out, though you’d like to have his toughness and leadership in the lineup.

Trading defenseman Erik Johnson may not be easy given he has two years after this season at a $6 million salary cap hit. Johnson also has a modified no-trade clause that allows him to be traded to 19 teams.

Samuel Girard may be their most tradable asset on the blue line. He is in the first-year of a seven-year deal at $5 million per.

When will Travis Green get an extension from the Canucks?

Sportsnet 960: Brendan Batchelor when asked about Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green‘s contract status. He’s in the final year of his deal. When will he get a contract extension?

