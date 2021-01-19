NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks

Will there be an odd man out on the Avs blue line?
Mike Chambers and Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post: The Colorado Avalanche are deep on the blue line and someone is not going to be happy with their lack of ice-time.
Chambers thinks that Ian Cole may be odd man out, though you’d like to have his toughness and leadership in the lineup.
Trading defenseman Erik Johnson may not be easy given he has two years after this season at a $6 million salary cap hit. Johnson also has a modified no-trade clause that allows him to be traded to 19 teams.
Samuel Girard may be their most tradable asset on the blue line. He is in the first-year of a seven-year deal at $5 million per.
When will Travis Green get an extension from the Canucks?
Sportsnet 960: Brendan Batchelor when asked about Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green‘s contract status. He’s in the final year of his deal. When will he get a contract extension?
** NHLRumors.com transcription
“I’m personally shocked that we are talking about a Travis Green contract extension that still needs to be done after the start of the season. This is an organization that absolutely has to get him signed. He’s been nothing but a great head coach and great player developer for this organization and to me it’s unbelievable that you’ve gone into the last season of his deal without having him extended.
Now, certainly the pandemic and the economics around that are impacting the conversation there I’m sure but the potential risk of Travis Green walking out the door at end of the season and heading down the I-5 highway to Seattle to be the head coach of your new closest rival geographically in the Seattle Kraken is so terrifying to me, that to me they have to get him signed.
It should have been done yesterday and I would hope from a Canuck prespective that they can get that sewn up as soon as possible because it is a storyline around this team too, and it’s going to continue to be something that Jim Benning gets asked about, Travis Green asked about it. It’s sort of hanging over this season for the Canucks until they get him locked in. Preferably sooner rather than later just because of the fact that he’s a well thought of young coach around the league that would have no lack of opportunities on top of Seattle potentially if he did indeed go to market at the end of the year.”