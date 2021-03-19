NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and the Edmonton Oilers

Backup options for the Colorado Avalanche

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post: The Colorado Avalanche could use a veteran, rental backup goaltender before the trade deadline. A look at five potential rental options.

Jonathan Bernier – Detroit Red Wings – $3 million cap hit – The Red Wings would need to retain 50 percent of his salary. (he left last night’s game with a leg injury)

Aaron Dell – New Jersey Devils – $800,000 cap hit – The Devils have three goalies on their roster.

Devan Dubnyk – San Jose Sharks – $2,166,667 cap hit – Sharks would need to retain salary. The Sharks aren’t out of playoff race yet.

Ryan Miller – Anaheim Ducks – $1 million cap hit – John Gibson is currently injured, day-to-day.

Calvin Pickard – Detroit Red Wings – $750,000 cap hit. The Avs are familiar with Pickard.

The Dallas Stars aren’t looking to sell

TSN: Frank Seravalli says the Dallas Stars plan on making a playoff run and aren’t interested in being sellers at this point. They have games in hand and in three to five weeks will be getting Tyler Seguin and Ben Bishop back.

“If they have a couple of bad weeks and they fall out of the playoff race, then they could certainly take calls on guys like Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano but in Nill’s mind, if the Stars are close enough, they could even be in the mix to add players if the price is right at the trade deadline.”

Edmonton Oilers to talk with pending UFAs

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland plans to have preliminary contract talks with Adam Larsson and Tyson Barrie‘s camps about an extension. Contract talks between the Oilers and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are ongoing.