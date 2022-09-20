NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and the Boston Bruins

The Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon may not be close on an extension, or are they?

Adrian Dater: Have been hearing that a contract extension between Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche may not be as “close” as some think. Can’t see an extension not getting done at some point, but they may not be close to getting it finalized.

Evan Rawal: On Altitude radio, Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said today that they are getting “close” to signing Nathan MacKinnon to a contract extension. Sakic is extremely confident that a deal will be reached.

Could the Edmonton Oilers trade Jesse Puljujarvi if Jake Virtanen makes the team?

Mark Spector: If Jake Virtanen is able to make the Edmonton Oilers roster this season, and if gets a contract close to the league minimum, would GM Ken Holland trade Jesse Puljujarvi?

Without Virtanen the Oilers don’t have a lot of depth down the right side, and it wouldn’t allow them to trade Puljujarvi for a draft pick. The Oilers aren’t really able to trade Puljujarvi for anything of value.

Not really sure that Holland would move him.

The Calgary Flames to sign Brett Ritchie

Eric Francis: Have heard that the Calgary Flames are getting close to a one-year deal for Brett Ritchie.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: So Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that they’ll have one player at camp on a PTO but wouldn’t say who that player is.

Some have suggested the Bruins should bring in P.K. Subban or Keith Yandle (Subban and Yandle just announced their retirement this morning, and the same for Zdeno Chara).

Potential PTO defenseman candidates include Anton Stralman and Kris Russell.

Up front, potential candidates include Tyler Ennis, Brian Boyle and Blake Comeau.