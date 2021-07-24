NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Quiet on the Landeskog front

David Pagnotta: As of yesterday afternoon there had been no progress made on contract talks between the Colorado Avalanche and UFA Gabriel Landeskog.

Things are pretty quiet but could pick up after the draft.

Hyman not returning to the Leafs. Search for his replacement and a goaltender begins

Terry Koshan: The Edmonton Oilers have an agreement in place with Toronto Maple Leafs pending unrestricted free agent Zach Hyman.

Agent Todd Reynolds: “Zach will be signing elsewhere. He won’t be returning to Toronto.”

Darren Dreger: Appears that the Oilers and Maple Leafs won’t reach a trade agreement for Hyman and the Oilers will wait until Wednesday to sign him to a max seven-year deal.

The Maple Leafs put more value on the Oilers having a high cap hit for Hyman than the draft pick compensation.

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on Zach Hyman.

“Zach has shown night in and night out he’s going to give his very best to the Toronto Maple Leafs and that’s why we’ve tried to find a solution here. But Zach’s earned every dollar he’s going to get in free agency. We’re going to have to make difficult decisions and it’ll be on myself more than anyone else to begin to replace the different talents and intangibles that a player brings to the room. We also need to see growth from players already signed here in those areas.”

Dubas on their offseason plans.

“We’ve got a goaltending situation where we need to find a competent partner for Jack Campbell, and let them . Jack had a great season and we have a lot of faith in Jack and are looking forward to him taking steps next year, but we need to address that . We’re going to have some sort of opportunity upfront, which I think appeals to a lot of the players that are there . If free agency doesn’t bear fruit on that for us, if we don’t think there’s value, then we’ll look at the trade market. It’s easy to look now and have question marks, but come September when camp opens, we’ll be in a different position.​”

Dubas said they’ve kept in contact with pending UFAs Frederik Andersen, Alex Galchenyuk and Zach Bogosian.