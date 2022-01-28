NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, and the Winnipeg Jets

What will the Colorado Avalanche look at add at the trade deadline?

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Colorado Avalanche could use some middle-six forward depth. They struggle in the faceoff circle. They haven’t had trouble scoring and are a little thin on trade assets.

A second-pair defenseman for added depth could be an option. Bowen Byram, Ryan Murray, Erik Johnson and Jack Johnson have had injury issues the past two seasons.

Is Darcy Kuemper good enough for a deep playoff run? What would bringing in another goaltender do to Kuemper’s confidence? Could they fit the salary in? The Avs did give up a first and Conor Timmins for Kuemper this past offseason.

Trading for the 34-year old Carey Price and his $10.5 million salary through 2025-26 doesn’t seem like a realistic possibility.

Teams are interested in some Montreal Canadiens players

The Fourth Period: The Montreal Canadiens have six pending UFAs that could draw some interest – Ben Chiarot, Brett Kulak, Chris Wideman, Mathieu Perreault, Cedric Paquette and Laurent Dauphin.

A source said that multiple teams have inquired about forward Jonathan Drouin. He has another year left at $5.5 million.

Pending restricted free agent Artturi Lehkonen will also get some interest.

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: An NHL source on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.

“I would think that while we still may not know the future for Carey and the Habs, we will know more about this season and have a better idea of the future within the next month or so, March 1 at the latest,”

Trade rumors involving Price have picked up. We may find out soon how serious they are as the trade deadline is now less than two months away.

The Winnipeg Jets could move some veterans if they fall out of the playoff race

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: The Winnipeg Jets have some young blue liners in Dylan Samberg, Declan Chisholm and Ville Heinola. They may play their way into more games and ice time, allowing the Jets to trade one of their veteran contracts.

Pending UFA forwards for the Jets include Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny.

The Jets still have some time before the trade deadline to determine which direction they will go.