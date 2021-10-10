NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, and the Vancouver Canucks

No contract for Jack Johnson yet

Adrian Dater: Though there is still no contract from the Colorado Avalanche for Jack Johnson but believe that he’ll still get one from the team.

Lamoriello still working the phones

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that GM Lou Lamoriello “isn’t quite finished assembling the roster.”

The Islanders could be looking to trade some of their extra players. 5:00 PM on Monday is the deadline for teams to submit their rosters.

Andrew Gross: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello is still working the phones to finalize their roster.

Canucks shopping defenseman Olli Juolevi

Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Olli Juolevi hasn’t been skating with the main group and has only played in one of their last four pre-season games.

The Canucks have spoken with several teams about a potential trade according to several sources. They are trying to give him a change of scenery. His trade value is minimal at this point.

He’ll likely be put on waivers if a trade can’t be found, and assigned to the AHL if he’s not claimed.

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Have also confirmed that the Canuck are actively shopping Olli Juolevi around the league.

On the left side of the Canucks blueline he’s now below Quinn Hughes, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jack Rathbone and Brad Hunt.

If they don’t put him on waivers today, they could keep him on their opening day roster to get closer to the salary cap before they place forward Micheal Ferland on the LTIR.

Cam Robinson: If the Canucks are shopping defenseman Olli Juolevi, they are doing so with a low trade value. The best-case scenario for them may be trading for another “bust-appearing former top prospect” who is under contract for another season.