NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and the Edmonton Oilers

Avs and Nichushkin continue to try to close the gap

Chris Johnston: The Colorado Avalanche continue to talk to pending UFA Valeri Nichushkin but there is still a gap in the AAV. They continue to try to get a deal done before free starts.

Peter Baugh: Avs GM Joe Sakic has let it be known that their salary cap will limit what they can do.

Nichushkin and Nazem Kadri are their priorities. Kadri will likely be too expensive for them to re-sign.

Peter Baugh: Contract talks between the Avalanche and Andre Burakovsky have been quiet.

A source said that he’s open to returning.

What if the Rangers looked at a winger and not a center?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers need to find their second-line center through trade or free agency.

What if they looked for a top right winger to play with Artemi Panarin – maybe Patrick Kane over J.T. Miller. Kane has a no-movement clause and a $10.5 million cap hit for one more year. 50 percent salary retention would put him at $5.25 million, the same as Miller.

Nazem Kadri is looking long-term, so that won’t interest the Rangers. Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele has two years left at $6.125 million.

Oilers want a player for Puljujarvi, a starter is needed and can they lock up Kane

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: It’s not a surprise that the Edmonton Oilers didn’t trade Jesse Puljujarvi at the draft for a draft pick. GM Ken Holland is looking for a player and not a pick. A change is needed though.

The Oilers will need to find a goalie who can play 50-55 games. Free agents Darcy Kuemper or Jack Campbell, or trade for Cam Talbot. San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer could be another option,

Teams may shy away from Evander Kane giving the Oilers less competition in free agency. Maybe the number can get closer to what the Oilers are thinking and not as much as Kane wants.