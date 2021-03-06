NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Trade Deadline, and Pittsburgh Penguins

Colorado Avalanche and the Trade Deadline

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Colorado is a likely contender for the Stanley Cup this season but what could they do for the NHL Trade Deadline? Joe Sakic is the one not in a position of strength as April 12th approaches. His moves paid off mostly but there are depth needs and a backup goaltender.

Cap space is an issue with Colorado as they have less than $300,000 currently. Any deal that comes down the road involves a salary for salary deal. Sakic could keep Pavel Francouz on LTIR and that would free up about $2,000,000.

There is also the retention theory but how much sweetener (draft picks) would Sakic have to add-in? Again, lots of questions remain. Oh, do not underestimate the specter of the Expansion Draft.

Colorado’s Stanley Cup hopes and their future when it comes to extending their higher-end players will come to roost sooner than expected. That is their destiny. It becomes a question of how does Sakic balance those constructs.

This trade deadline with the flat $81.5 million salary cap tests many general managers. It will test Joe Sakic and his mettle as a general manager more than any deadline.

Why The NHL Trade Deadline May Be Quieter

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: In theory, this trade deadline should be quieter. There are teams like the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning who are definitely top contenders. However, so many other teams are worried more about their bottom line. When against the cap, even with LTIR options, the difficulty to make deals increases.

Then, there is the Canadian quarantine factor. Waiting two weeks is a slight problem on top of the others. Some deals could be made early but then that affects the cap number too.

Rentals deals remain a possibility this trade deadline more than any. At least that chatter will be there. What will be the reality? That is the ultimate question.

Quickly on Pittsburgh Penguins and Toughness

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: Ron Hextall admits Pittsburgh needs toughness and consistency but more toughness. Who could they acquire? It is clear that they need an energy fourth line. Do they have pieces to sacrifice? Sam Bennett could be one target but this will be far from easy.

Simply, the future will not be sacrificed for the present in Pittsburgh.