NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche Trade Tiers, and Potential New York Islanders Trade Targets

Trade tiers for the Colorado Avalanche

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz has been out all season with a lower-body injury and it’s not known if he’ll be back this season. He’s on the LTIR. The Avs may need to acquire some depth in net.

Also on the LTIR is defenseman Erik Johnson, so they have a bit of a Salary Pool to work with.

If the Avs look to add some depth up front, The Athletic’s Scott Burnside sees Ryan Getzlaf as a potential fit.

We’re pushing some chips in – Justin Barron, Conor Timmins, Shane Bowers, and Martin Kaut.

Movable contracts – J.T. Compher ($3.5 million AAV), Joonas Donskoi ($3.9 million AAV), Matt Calvert ($2.85 million AAV) and Ryan Graves ($3.16 million AAV).

It would take a blockbuster – Bowen Byram and Alex Newhook.

That wouldn’t make sense – Brandon Saad, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky, Valeri Nichushkin, Tyson Jost, Devon Toews, Samuel Girard, Erik Johnson and Philipp Grubauer.

Untouchable – Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog, and Mikko Rantanen.

Potential trade targets for the Islanders

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: The New York Islanders put Anders Lee on the LTIR on Sunday. The Islanders are now in the market for a top-nine winger. As long as Lee doesn’t return before the end of the regular season, the Islanders have a little salary cap space to work with.

Looking at some potential trade candidates – pending free agents and play players with term.

Pending UFAs

Taylor Hall – $8 million – hard to see the Islanders wanting to give up a first.

Kyle Palmieri – $4.65 million – cost one or two second rounders.

Nick Foligno – $5.5 million – may be a second-round pick a low-level prospect.

Mattias Janmark – $2.25 million – a thrid-round pick and/or a C-level prospect.

Tanner Pearson – $3.75 million – a second-round pick.

Mikael Granlund – $3.75 million

Tomas Tatar – $4.8 million

Derick Brassard – $1 million – wouldn’t cost much

Valtteri Filppula – $3 million – don’t really need a third-line center

Erik Haula – $1.75 million

Brandon Sutter – $4.375 million – Canucks would need to retain salary.

Blake Comeau – $2.4 million – Stars may not be selling.

Matt Nieto – $700,000 – A faster Leo Komarov.

Patrick Marleau – $700,000

Forwards with term remaining

Filip Forsberg – $6 million through 2021-22 – Price would not be cheap.

Rickard Rakell – $3.79 million through 2021-22 – Could the Islanders include Komarov and futures?

Chris Tierney – $3.5 million through 2021-22

Adam Henrique – $5.825 through 2023-24 – Ducks would need to retain salary or take back a contract or two.

Nick Cousins – $1.5 million through 2021-22 – A bottom-six and insurance if they can’t re-sign Casey Cizikas.

Zach Parise – $7.54 million through 2024-25 – Isles and Wild had discussed Parise and Andrew Ladd in the past.

Defenseman

Jon Merrill – $925,000 – might cost a fourth-round pick.

Ben Hutton – $950,000

Brandon Montour – $3.85 million – right-handed and can play both sides.

Mike Reilly – $1.5 million – Senators may want to keep him.

Mark Borowiecki – $2 million through 2021-22