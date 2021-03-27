NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators

No talks between Avs and Grubauer

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Philipp Grubauer said he hasn’t had any in-depth contract extension talks with the Avs yet: “We’re so busy. My main focus is on Vegas tomorrow and stopping the puck tomorrow.”

Adrian Dater: Grubauer said he isn’t against talking to the Avs about an extension now, but the main focus is the game.

All quiet on the Pearson front

David Pagnotta: Three weeks ago Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said they were going to sit down with Tanner Pearson‘s camp and see if they could work out an extension.

As of Thursday night, the Canucks haven’t even called Pearson’s agent.

A quiet deadline for the Senators? They have some assets to move

Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion thinks that it’s going to quiet trade deadline for the Senators and the NHL. That the Canadian quarantine period is down to seven days from 14, it might help things pick up a bit.

Would the Toronto Maple Leafs be interested in any Senators players? There wouldn’t be a quarantine period at all.

The Sens have some pending UFAs that they be able to move for a pick or prospect – Ryan Dzingel, Clark Bishop, Micheal Haley, Erik Gudbranson, Mike Reilly, Braydon Coburn and Anton Forsberg.

Teams have had some interest Nick Paul and Connor Brown, but Dorion may not want to move either.

Defenseman Coburn has seen little game action of late and could be moved.

Dzingel is one of the better assets but won’t bring in as much as they got for him two years ago – Anthony Duclair and a second.

Someone may be interested in Reilly as a depth defenseman.

Chris Tierney has a year left on his contract at $3.5 million. Coach D.J. Smith does like having Tierney around to help mentor their younger players.