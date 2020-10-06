NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Avalanche may not be big free agent spenders

Adrian Dater: Have been hearing lately that the Colorado Avalanche may not be as big of player in free agency as some people may have thought. They have some of their own free agents that they need to sign this year and also for next year.

Canucks undecided on buyouts

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said that they haven’t decided if they will be buying anyone out or not.

Could Ekman-Larsson remain with the Coyotes?

Sportsnet 650: Elliotte Friedman on the Oliver Ekman-Larsson timeline: “I believe if this goes on too much longer, he will get to the point where he says “ok that’s enough – I’m coming back”.

What the Coyotes would like to do is be patient and see who doesn’t get what in the FA market and come back to the trade talks and I don’t think OEL likes that idea.”

Andersen expected to be Maple Leafs starter next season

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Anderson has been in the rumor mill but GM Kyle Dubas clarified some things yesterday.

“As of this moment, yes, I expect him to be the starting goalie for the team — I was just going to say come October — but whenever we get going here,” Dubas said. “So that’s the way I feel about Fred.”

The 31-year old Andersen is entering the final year of his contract. Rumors started to circulate after the Maple Leafs 3-2 series loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. He posted a 1.84 GAA and .936 save percentage but was criticized for two ‘bad’ goals. Reports came out that Dubas was taking calls on Andersen.