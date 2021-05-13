NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets and Seth Jones

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: It is going to be an important offseason for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“There are a lot of uncertainties,” Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones said. “You know, whether it’s unrestricted free agents, restricted free agents, goaltending, coaching … really it’s all of the above.”

The Blue Jackets will try to extend Jones this offseason and how talks go will play a big role in the direction of the franchise.

“Well, I’m just unwinding from the season,” Jones said. “As you guys know, I can … I’m still here for another year, as of now, and I can’t sign an extension until July anyway. “But, of course, you have talks … my agent and the GM and myself will have talks well before that, so we’ll just see where it goes.”

If he won’t sign an extension, there will be a huge ripple effect. They would likely look to trade him quickly and it would signal another rebuild for the project the Blue Jackets.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones could become the top available defenseman. He has one year left on his contract and the Blue Jackets have already reached out to start extension talks.