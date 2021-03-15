NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Anaheim Ducks

Untouchable to tradeable for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets believe they can pull it together and be a playoff team. If by the trade deadline they are in the playoff hunt, they could be buyers. If they fall out of the race, they could start making some moves. Nick Foligno and David Savard are pending UFAs.

Trade tiers for the Blue Jackets

Untouchable – Seth Jones, Zach Werenski, and Joonas Korpisalo/Elvis Merzlikins (need to decide which one to keep).

Highly unlikely – Patrik Laine, 2021/22 first-round pick, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jack Roslovic, Andrew Peeke, Daniil Tarasov, Gustav Nyquist, Cam Atkinson, Liam Foudy, Alexandre Texier, and Yegor Chinakhov.

Unlikely due to Blue Jackets – Boone Jenner, Vladislav Gavrikov, Gabriel Carlsson, Kirill Marchenko, and Dmitry Voronkov.

Unlikely due to the market – Eric Robinson, Dean Kukan, Emil Benstrom, Kevin Stenlund, and Scott Harrington.

Possible – Nick Foligno (there will be interest, and the Maple Leafs are believed to be one of the teams. It’s possible that he’s moved at the deadline and returns in free agency) and Joonas Korpisalo/Elvis Merzlikins (seems unlikely that both will be back next season).

Available – Max Domi, and Mikhail Grigorenko.

Likely – David Savard, Michael Del Zotto and Riley Nash.

Untouchable to tradeable for the Anaheim Ducks

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: It’s time for the Anaheim Ducks to start over. Changes are needed but how many levels do they change? GM? Coaches? Players?

Trade tiers for the Ducks

Untouchable – Trevor Zegras, and Jamie Drysdale.

Pretty untouchable – Hampus Lindholm.

Only if he wants to leave – Ryan Getzlaf, John Gibson and Ryan Miller.

Untradeable – Cam Fowler, Jakob Silfverberg, Adam Henrique, Kevin Shattenkirk and Derek Grant.

Time to rebuild and need max value in return – Rickard Rakell and Josh Manson. Not trading Rakell for just draft picks. Manson has a year left on his deal at $4.1 million but has dealt with injuries the past few years.

Useful and might be good to hang onto – Jani Hakanpaa and Nicolas Deslauriers.

There is promise and what to see where it goes – Maxime Comtois, Isac Lundestrom and Max Jones.

Don’t give up just yet unless can get a proven talent – Troy Terry, Sam Steel and Josh Mahura.

Only consider if getting young proven talent – Jacob Perreault and Lukas Dostal.

See if can get anything back – Danton Heinen, Ben Hutton, Jacob Larsson, Carter Rowney, Sonny Milano and Brendan Guhle.