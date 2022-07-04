NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets and the Edmonton Oilers

Blue Jackets GM Kekalainen on moving up or down in the draft

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets have multiple first-round picks and when asked about moving up from No. 6, GM Jarmo Kekalainen said:

“I doubt we’re going to move up from six. It would probably take (No. 6 and) No. 12, and we’re not going to do that. We’re most likely going to take our chances on what’s there at No. 6, and if we don’t like what’s there after five picks, maybe we’ll move back.

“I’m not sure we’d move up unless the price was very reasonable.”

The Blue Jackets owe qualifying offers to Patrik Laine, Emil Bemstrom, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Kevin Stenlund, Nick Blankenburg, Adam Boqvist and Gabriel Carlsson. Stenlund is one who may not get a qualifying offer.

Oilers waiting on Smith and Keith. Puljujarvi didn’t ask for a trade

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers are waiting on Mike Smith and Duncan Keith to make decisions on if they are playing next season or not. Keith is expected to play but Smith’s future is up in the air. Keith has a year left at a $5.5 million cap hit but a $1.5 million salary. Smith could go on the LTIR.

Potential free agent targets for the Oilers if Smith doesn’t play are Jack Campbell, Ville Husso, and Darcy Kuemper.

Oilers GM Ken Holland said that forward Jesse Puljujarvi hasn’t ask for a trade. Puljujarvi may not be happy with his role as he went from a top-six down to a bottom-six with little PP time as the season progressed. Holland said that he is not going to give him away. The Oilers are looking for someone that would help them now and not a draft pick.

A Zack Kassian buyout makes sense. The Oilers may want to keep defenseman Tyson Barrie but they may not be able to afford to. They’d like to re-sign Brett Kulak.