NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Montreal Canadiens

Laine will still get paid, Blue Jackets need help at center, and goalie decisions

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: (mailbag) Despite his struggles with the Columbus Blue Jackets so far, Patrik Laine could still command around $9 million. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the sides did a one-year deal for the pending RFA. He may want to have a bit more time with Columbus before deciding if he wants to commit long-term.

While the Blue Jackets remain in the playoff hunt, can see GM Jarmo Kekalainen would look to add to their roster, mainly a centerman. Would be real hard to find a No. 1. Could see them adding a veteran center who has a year or less left on his deal.

Coach John Tortorella doesn’t have a contract for next season. A decision would likely be made fairly quickly after the season so they can move on to other business.

It would make sense if the Edmonton Oilers were one of the teams interested in goaltender Elvis Merzlikins. The Blue Jackets will need to decide if they want to keep Merzlikins or Joonas Korpisalo.

Canadiens GM keeping things quiet

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin is keeping his trade plans to himself.

“I don’t think it’s in the best interest of the Montreal Canadiens to sit in front of the camera and lay out everything I’m trying to do.”

The Canadiens have little salary cap space to work with, and Bergevin noted that there are other teams willing to take on salary for a price.