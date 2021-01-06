NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators

Could be a fit between the Blue Jackets and Senators?

TSN 1200: Pierre McGuire on TSN 1200 on reports of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois wanting a trade and if he’s surprised.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I am a little bit. He’s a really good player and he’s an important part of their future. There is no question about it. They know it.”

When asked if Dubois is available, and you are the Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion and the asking price is going to be high, would you offer up anything other than Thomas Chabot, Tim Stuetzle or Brady Tkachuk. Should he make the call? McGuire:

“I’d be interested in trying to add him. Those guys don’t come around very often. Linchpin number one centers don’t come around, usually, you have to draft them. You know, not everybody gets a Joe Thornton like San Jose got from Boston from many, many moons ago, in a deal that, I think if Boston got a mulligan on it, they would utilitize it. Brad Stuart, Marco Sturm and Wayne Primeau were good players but none of them equaled what Joe Thornton became for the San Jose Sharks. So if you can get a player like that you should be on the phone trying to do something. The one thing Ottawa has, and I’m not saying this is happening because I don’t know whether it is or isn’t, but I would definitely if the oppurtunity was there, I would definitely be interested.”

One of the Blue Jackets’ organizational strengths is their blue line and it’s depth, and they are still fairly young there. They are older in some other areas and could use some younger pieces. That is something the Senators have and there is a match there.

When McGuire was asked if he’d put 2020 first-round pick Jake Sanderson in a deal with other pieces, would he do it?