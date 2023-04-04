NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Arizona Coyotes, and the Los Angeles Kings

Blue Jackets to sign prospect Dmitry Voronkov when his KHL season is over

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Dmitry Voronkov hasn’t signed a contract with the team yet but it’s expected to happen when the Gagarin Cup (KHL) final is over.

“He’s a big, snarly, two-way C prospect who projects as a hard-hitting hell-raiser for a third or fourth NHL checking line.”

Who could be heading to Australia?

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings and the Global Series in Australia.

“NHL Global Series, from domestic we go international. This year we saw the NHL travel to Switzerland, Germany, Czech Republic and Finland for games and although nothing official yet from the NHL, we the league is going down under for games in Australia.

And the question becomes, which teams will be involved, and again, nothing official coming out from the league but it sounds very much like it’s trending in the direction of, and we expect it to be, how’s that for a qualifier Elliotte, the Los Angeles Kings and the Arizona Coyotes.

Now there was some talk about maybe including a team like the Boston Bruins, maybe the St. Louis Blues as well, they have Nathan Walker who is Australian by birth as well. But it looks very much like guys, the Kings and the Coyotes.

Kings to sign goalie prospect Erik Portillo later this week

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Los Angeles Kings and goalie prospect Erik Portillo.

“Okay, a couple of notes to wrap up here. Los Angeles Kings. Michigan is into the Frozen Four with BU, Minnesota and Quinnipiac as well. If the Wolverines season ends on either Thursday or Saturday, it’s going to be one or the other, expect them to sign netminder Erik Portillo. He came over in a trade with the Buffalo Sabers around deadline.