NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres, and the Edmonton Oilers

Blue Jackets likely staying put at No. 5, and what they could do

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen when asked if it was more likely that they would trade up or down from the No. 5 pick or to stay put.

“I think there’s a good chance we stay put.”

Jeff Svoboda: GM Kekalainen said that positional need – center vs a winger – could the tiebreak at No. 5. He adds that you should stick to your list though. You don’t want to select an average center over a top winger.

Sabres and Dahlin talking

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Sources are saying that the Buffalo Sabres and Rasmus Dahlin have begun contract negotiations.

Dahlin has the second most points by a teenage defenseman in NHL history with 84.

Dahlin’s game/style of play didn’t work well under Ralph Kruger but bounced back under Don Granto.

The Larsson hole and a goaltender protege

Mark Spector of the Sportsnet: It’s not known yet why Adam Larsson decided to sign with the Seattle Kraken for the same money the Oilers were offering. Maybe it was just time to move on. It’s also looking like Oscar Klefbom may not be playing next year.

Edmonton isn’t as easy of a location to lure free agents to as it is for some other teams.

The Oilers interest in Tyson Barrie has likely increased. A right-side to their blue line of Barrie, Ethan Bear, and Evan Bouchard wouldn’t be good enough.

Maybe the Oilers would pass on Barrie and go after Tampa Bay Lighting pending UFA David Savard.

Going the cheaper and shorter-term route could be Travis Hamonic. Hamonic does have some injury concerns.

Bouchard is still too young to project into a Larsson replacement. Bear is not that guy either.

Mike Smith is locked up for two years and $2 million per. The Oilers need to find someone like Linus Ullmark to learn under Smith and be their No. 1.

Will the Oilers have to overpay Zach Hyman to play with Connor McDavid and live in Northern Alberta?