NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets – Coaching Candidates and Seth Jones

Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch: The Columbus Blues Jackets hiring a head coach could be done sooner than later. Coaching candidates are being interviewed. Multiple sources have confirmed candidates for the position.

Brad Larsen – Has been with the Blue Jackets for 11 seasons, and an assistant coach for the past seven seasons.

David Quinn – Blue Jackets president John Davidson said it would be “negligent” to not consider his former coach in New York.

Gerard Gallant – Was interviewed by the Blue Jackets via video while he was in Riga, Latvia for the World Championships.

Rick Tocchet – Has been connected to the Blue Jackets, New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres. Has an interview set up for the this week with the Blue Jackets.

Todd Nelson – Sportsnet reporting he has interviews scheduled with the Arizona Coyotes and Blue Jackets this week.

Jukka Jalonen – Not known if the Finnish coach will get an interview with the Blue Jackets. GM Jarmo Kekalainen hasn’t ruled out hiring a coach from Europe.

Davidson on the Seth Jones situation

Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Blue Jackets president John Davidson yesterday after Elliotte Friedman’s report on Saturday night about Seth Jones not wanting to sign a contract extension with the Blue Jackets.

“We will respect (Jones’) decision, and when we decide we’re going to do something, whether it’s signing him long-term or moving him, we’ll do it. We will continue our discussions (with Jones’ camp) and whatever happens, happens. But we have an agreement that the Blue Jackets are going to keep this in-house. And we’re going to keep it in-house. You try to be professional and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Blue Jackets will continue to talk with Jones’ camp before free agency opens on July 28th. Jones or Brisson didn’t returned messages yesterday.

“I can tell you that discussions are ongoing. Seth’s been very open with Jarmo. They’ve had great discussions and they’re going to continue having discussions and they’re going to be in-house. It’s professional. That’s the way we want to do our business.”

Davidson adds that it’s the players right to sign a long-term deal or not. They will continue to build their roster with players that want to be there.