NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins

The Columbus Blue Jackets feel Gavin Brindley is ready to go pro

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets 2023 second-round pick Gavin Brindley is considering his options, whether to go back to school for his junior season at the University of Michigan or go pro.

The Blues have indicated to his family and representatives that they feel he’s ready.

The most likely scenario is that he signs his entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets that kicks in next season and he signs a PTO for the remainder of the AHL season and playoffs.

The Detroit Red Wings wouldn’t mind bringing Patrick Kane back but he’s focusing on hockey

Ansar Khan of MLive: The Detroit Red Wings signed now 35-year-old Patrick Kane to a one-year, pro-rated $2.5 million contract as he came off hip resurfacing surgery. He put up 44 points in 46 games.

Kane said he has nothing but positives to say about the organization and was happy that he signed with them. The Red Wings would like to re-sign him but he’s focusing on trying to make the playoffs and will let his future settled in the offseason.

“Obviously, it’s in the back of your mind,” he said. “Right now, it’s more about being in the moment, being here with this team and trying to get in the playoffs. I think just with the situation I was in and coming in and being here for maybe three-quarters of the season, it’s just this year and then we’ll see what happens. Hopefully all that stuff figures itself out.”

Would the Boston Bruins be interested in Patrick Kane this offseason?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have a projected $21.7 million in cap space for next season. Would they be interested in signing forward Patrick Kane if he hit the open market?

There was some speculation last offseason that GM Don Sweeney had interest in Kane. If the Bruins don’t extend Jake DeBrusk, the Bruins could look at the veteran Kane.