NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators and Pierre-Luc Dubois

Dubois doesn’t think he’ll become a distraction

Aaron Portzline: Pierre-Luc Dubois on the ‘change of scenery’ talk becoming a distraction for the him and team.

“I’m gonna be the best player I can be, the best teammate I can be, and the best person I can be. I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I think that’s the only way. If I go out there and work hard in practices, have a good attitude, work hard in games, play well, I think it’s not a distraction. It’s if I don’t do those things that it could become (one), but I know the attitude I’m going to have. I know I’m going to work hard and have a good attitude and be a good teammate, so I hope it’s not a distraction.”

Alison: Pierre-Luc Dubois on the reports of his desire to play somewhere else: “our goal was to get a contract before camp. The team, my agent, and myself have held private talks and they’ll remain private.”

Senators should move quickly if interested in Dubois

Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators could use a center like Pierre-Luc Dubois and have the assets to offer up that might interest the Blue Jackets.

If the Senators are serious about their rebuild, they could make a strong offer to the Blue Jackets, something that GM Jarmo Kekalainen can’t refuse.

Jake Sanderson or Jacob Bernard-Docker wouldn’t be enough one their own, but what about Bernard-Docker and Logan Brown?

The Montreal Canadiens could also use a big center, so if the Senators are seriously interested, they should move quickly.

A Dubois deal sooner than later would be better for both sides

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN on Pierre-Luc Dubois.

“Well, no he’s not happy, obviously. Hence the trade request. I know that Pat Brisson represents Pierre Luc-Dubois and has been in regular communication with Jarmo Kekäläinen of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Now both sides are trying to work through this and Dubois is going to play in good faith. He promises to be a good teammate for his Blue Jackets teammates, so that’s good news. But, there is a sense that it would be better for both sides to get something done sooner rather than later, but whether that’s two weeks or two months. There doesn’t appear to be a firm timetable at this point.”