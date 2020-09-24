NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators

Blue Jackets and Dubois talking

David Pagnotta: Contract talks between the Columbus Blue Jackets and pending restricted free agent Pierre-Luc Dubois have begun.

Canucks coaching search

Irfaan Gaffar: The Vancouver Canucks are expected to start their assistant coaching search to replace Manny Malhotra.

Canucks want Tanev back but on their terms

Sportsnet 650: Elliotte Friedman on Vancouver Canucks pending UFA defenseman Chris Tanev: “I think the #Canucks want Tanev back, but just like Markstrom there’s a limit. I think they say, ‘Chris we want you back, but we want you back at these terms”

Sportsnet: Friedman on the Canucks offseason priorities: “I know one of the #Canucks priorities from a pure on-ice point of view, not salary, just purely from on-ice, it’s to improve their defense.”

Senators GM Pierre Dorion on Brady Tkachuk and Craig Anderson

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion on contract talks with the Brady Tkachuk: “The landscape of the NHL has changed and is going to be changing.”

Jon Lane of NHL.com: The Ottawa Senators have informed pending UFA goaltender Craig Anderson that he won’t be brought back next season.

“Craig should be given so much credit, it’s one of the best trades Bryan Murray made,” Dorion said. “He’s the winningest goalie in this organization. I’ll go on the record and say he’s the most performing goalie in this organization, the best goalie we’ve ever had. But it’s time for us to take another direction and we thank him for everything he did.”

The Senators will look internally at their goaltending situation with free agency as a possibility.