NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets and the Vancouver Canucks

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Max Domi, and more

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Few were surprised that Max Domi was left unprotected in the expansion draft. It was more revealing that bottom-six players were protected instead. Domi is no question being dangled in an attempt to garner a little more cap space for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Domi had surgery on June 4th and could miss 1-2+ months of the regular season. Shoulders are tricky. Just ask Vladimir Tarasenko. Also, the forward is a UFA next summer anyway. His close (12 points in 16 games) was hopeful but again, health.

Ron Francis and Jarmo Kekalainen have talked but little has come of it.

Columbus has nine picks going into the 2021 NHL Draft. The Blue Jackets indicate they would prefer younger players and prospects over more picks. Seth Jones appears to be possibly on the move again but more teams keep coming up. Montreal is just the latest. Stay tuned.

The Vancouver Canucks and the Exposure

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: The 7-3-1 expansion format leads Vancouver to not expecting to lose anyone of significance. Unlike the Columbus Blue Jackets, expect Vancouver to have more flexibility too.

The Jason Dickinson trade allows the Canucks to slot J.T. Miller back on the wing. For now, Tanner Pearson will still play with Bo Horvat. Although, Jim Benning looks at possible top-six wingers anyway.

Loui Eriksson is still a Vancouver Canuck and could be for a little while longer. It seems no one wants the Swede.

There are dark-horse candidates for Seattle like Jay Beagle or Matthew Highmore. Also, Vasili Podkolzin should play in the top-nine next season along with Dickinson. That is great news for Vancouver. Both are two-way forwards who have offensive potential. Finishing is questionable for now.

On defense, Vancouver may go cheaper if Jake McCabe is available at a low salary. The Canucks have to be careful. Madison Bowey could get a look too while Jett Woo continues to develop in the AHL.

Needless to say, Vancouver training camp is going to be an interesting one.