NHL Rumors: Columbus Blues, and the Potential Cost for John Klingberg

The Columbus Blue Jackets could be sellers at the deadline

The Fourth Period: There is still over two months to go until the NHL trade deadline, but the Columbus Blue Jackets are trending to become sellers.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo ($2.8 million cap hit) will likely be moved, with forward Max Domi ($5.3 million) and defenseman Dean Kukan ($1.65 million) as possibilities as well.

The Blue Jackets may need to retain salary in a Domi as contenders may not be able to fit in the entire $5.3 million.

Teams that could use some more offense include the Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers.

What could be the cost to acquire John Klingberg from the Dallas Stars?

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg could be one of the top players available at the trade dealdine. Klingberg said that he hasn’t requested a trade from the Stars, but admits he hasn’t been happy with the way contract talks have gone.

Sportsnet Jeff Marek thinks the Arizona Coyotes could look for a “Brent Burns-type” trade – a first round pick and two young players in Charlie Coyle and Devin Setoguchi. Chychrun is 23-years old and has three years left at a $4.6 million cap hit.

Klingberg is 29-years old and a pending UFA. Giving up three pieces for Klingberg would be a lot.

A rental comparable for Klingberg could be the Hurricanes trading Justin Faulk to the St. Louis Blues for first-round prospect Dominik Bokk and defenseman Joel Edmundson. The Buffalo Sabres traded Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers for first- and second-round pick and defenseman Robert Hagg.

The asking price for Klingberg likely starts with a first round pick and top prospect.

The Stars are also in a playoff hunt, so will they even want to move him?

Marek has reported that on a contract extension, Klingberg is looking for an eight-year deal at around $63 million, which is a $7.875 million cap hit.

“I don’t know that Dallas gets into the 60s on an eight-year term,” Marek said on his radio show this week. “Here’s the other thing — I don’t know if they want to go eight. The one thing I still don’t know is what is the issue? Is the issue the money or is the issue the term?”