What Does Connor Hellebuyck ‘s Next Contract Look Like?

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Wiebe writes there are so many questions surrounding the Winnipeg Jets now that their season is over from what players will be traded to how to repair the damage from Rick Bowness‘s calling out his team.

But one of the questions Wiebe got for his mailbag surrounds goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and what it will take for the team to re-sign him long-term.

Winnipeg Jets Players Do Not Want A Rebuild

We know Hellebuyck does not want to be part of any rebuild. And GM Kevin Cheveldayoff may only get one chance at signing the Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender. Wiebe notes there is so much uncertainty surrounding the cap, but he would give Hellebuyck a five-year deal worth $57 million. That is an AAV of $9.5 million. Exactly what Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s AAV is.

Would the Jets like it lower? Of course, all teams would. But if the Jets can’t get him locked in long-term then they must maximize his trade value.

A Decision on Pierre-Luc Dubois Hangs Over Jets Organization

Murat Ates of the Athletic: Ates like Wiebe held a mailbag in regards to the Winnipeg Jets and was asked about the priority of getting Pierre-Luc Dubois signed or traded as soon as possible.

As Ates writes, the decision surrounding Dubois and the Jets needs to be resolved before the June Draft in Nashville. We know Dubois and the Montreal Canadiens have been rumored since the last off-season.

Changes Are Coming in Winnipeg.. It is Not If But When

Ates could see Montreal offer sheeting Dubois in the price range that would cost them a first and a third. But most likely the Jets match the AAV. His value is too important to the team. But then he could just walk in his free agent year after a one-year contract.

The Jets will want Dubois to be a part of the team long-term, because as NHLRumors.com has written, whatever the organization decides to do with Dubois will impact players like Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Kyle Connor, and Hellebuyck.

Where Could Pierre Luc Dubois Land?

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Ates writes that the Canadiens will want to pursue Dubois the most. However, he believes that a team in the East that is in New York will be interested along with the Los Angeles Kings.

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Wiebe was asked about the Boston Bruins as a potential landing spot for Dubois. If Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci do not come back, Dubois will fill a need. But he will want a high AAV.

But with the Bruins up against the cap, anything north of $8 million will be tough for them to do. Wiebe also suggests New York, Montreal, and Los Angeles as potential landing spots.