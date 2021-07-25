NHL Rumors: Conor Garland, Winnipeg Jets and Dougie Hamilton

RFA Garland is open to anything

Andy Strickland: Newly acquired Conor Garland is open to either signing a long- or short-term deal with the Vancouver Canucks. He is excited to play for the Canucks and coach Travis Green.

Jets looking at defensemen

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said they are still looking to upgrade on the blue line.

They are looking at both the trade and free agent market.

Murat Ates: GM Cheveldayoff said they have spoken with UFA goaltender Laurent Brossoit about bringing him back next year. Cheveldayoff believes Brossoit will test free agency first.

Hurricanes and Hamilton to talk again today

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that any Dougie Hamilton extension would have to happen before free agency opens. The sides are narrowing the gap.

Darren Dreger: Hamilton will likely be looking for something in the $8 to $9 million range.

Seven- and eight-year comps include John Carlson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Alex Pietrangelo.

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: The Carolina Hurricanes hope to be able to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Dougie Hamilton. He will get paid a lot either by the Hurricanes or someone else.

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell

“We’ve let Dougie know and have been very open about what we think the value is. His value might be higher someplace else. But again we’re talking about a team that’s trying to win a championship. We have a plan in place for Dougie and he’s very aware of it.”

Waddell said he spoke with Hamilton’s agent J.P. Barry on Saturday and plans to do so again today.