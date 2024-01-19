NHL Rumors: Corey Perry, Mikael Granlund, and the Ottawa Senators

What kind of market does Corey Perry want to play in?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on UFA forward Corey Perry: “I just think one of the questions, is Perry going to want somewhere quieter? TOR is a loud market, I don’t think that’s going to work. EDM’s a louder market, though I definitely believe they have interest. Are there going to be some teams in quieter situations?”

The Sharks may need to retain to move Mikael Granlund

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Mikael Granlund has another year at $5 million, so he’s not an easy move. The Sharks may have to retain salary if they want to move him, but that would mean they have no retention slots until after next season.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios is keeping an eye on the trade market of roster help and to see how teams view some of their players.

An NHL executive on Staios.

“He’s not really in any hurry to do anything and he doesn’t have to be. I just think they’re trying to get a feel for what they can get for certain players, plus help the group.”

It’s likely that the Senators will ask pending UFA forward Vladimir Tarasenko to waive his no-movement clause, and he’ll have interest in going to a contender.

They’ll continue to try and trade forward Dominik Kubalik.

A league source last week said that the Senators are listening on defenseman Jakob Chychrun. He’s got one more year at $4.6 million before becoming a UFA. Staios may been with Chychrun’s agent at some point to see what potential extension numbers could look like and go from there.

The Edmonton Oilers are just one of the teams looking at defensemen. If potential extension numbers with the Senators don’t work, things could get more serious with the teams that are kicking tires.

Chychrun does hold a 10-team no-trade list.