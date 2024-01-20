NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Kings, Wild, Islanders, Golden Knights, and Jets

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju is day-to-day with soreness.

Heather Engel: Sabres coach Don Granato on defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and forward Jeff Skinner yesterday after practice: “Samuelsson was pushing hard today, which was nice to see. Good news on Skinner. Still need to know more tomorrow morning. We’re going in the right direction and we’re going in the direction fast now so it’s good.”

Frank Seravalli: Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil crashed heavily into the boards on Thursday night. They got some good news in that he may only be out for a couple of weeks and will likely be back after the All-Star break.

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes have placed goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov on the IR. The more is open a roster spot and not due to a setback.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, and defensemen Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenburg were all on the ice yesterday.

Aaron Portzline: The Blue Jackets have activated forward Boone Jenner from the IR.

NHL: Jennes had been out for 15 games with a fractured jaw.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

George Richards: Panthers coach Paul Maurice after their morning skate yesterday on Barkov: “I think he’s day to day and we’re not putting him back in until we know it’s not coming back. He still feels it when he is skating, and it’s not a major injury, but we’re shutting him down until he is ready.

Dan Greenspan: Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson has started skating and could start practicing with the team around the All-Star break. He’s been out all season after back surgery.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau suffered an upper-body injury on Thursday night and missed last night’s game.

Joe Smith: Wild coach John Hynes didn’t have an update on goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury or forward Connor Dewar.

Fleury said that he was okay initially after a collision but later pulled himself out of the game.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert said that goaltender Semyon Varlamov has started skating. He’s been out since January 2nd with a lower-body injury.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele won’t play tonight and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

Scheifele has been traveling with the team but not skating nor working out. He’s been getting treatment. He hasn’t skated since he suffered the lower-body injury on January 11th.

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights moved William Karlsson from the IR to the LTIR.