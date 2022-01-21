NHL Rumors: Cost for Hertl, and the Flames, Panthers and Kings Could use a Defenseman

What could the Sharks get for Tomas Hertl?

Sheng Peng of NBC Sports Bay Area: San Jose Sharks 28-year old pending UFA Tomas Hertl could be one of the top trade deadline rentals in years. He’s on pace for 40 goals this season and can kill penalties.

It’s believed the Sharks will make Hertl a contract extension offer soon, so he may not even be made available.

Comparable trades in the past are Matt Duchene (basically for two first-round picks), Mark Stone (basically for a top prospect and a second-round pick).

If the Sharks decide to trade Hertl, they should be able to get a first-round pick, a top prospect and maybe another asset. They should try to get a conditional asset if Hertl re-signs with acquiring team.

Flames, Panthers and Kings could be looking for defensemen

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The Calgary Flames should be looking for a puck moving defenseman and a top-six forward. They likely won’t find a No. 1, but they need someone who can skate and move the puck. Seattle Kraken’s Mark Giordano? The Flames should be keeping an eye on Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg.

Upfront the Flames could look at some players who have term left. Potential options could be Tyler Toffoli (Canadiens), Josh Bailey (Islanders), Jordan Eberle (Kraken), Tomas Tatar (Devils) and Gustav Nyquist (Blue Jackets).

The Florida Panthers should be keeping an eye out on John Klingberg as well. If they looking to upgrade their left side, Montreal Canadiens Ben Chiarot could be an option.

Believe the Los Angeles Kings will look to improve their blue line at the deadline. Klingberg and Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun are options, with Chychrun being the better fit of the two.

Top prospects game in February?

TSN: The NHL isn’t concerned about the NHL draft and the NHL draft combine at this time, but there has been some discussions about 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Draft Prospects Game according the Darren Dreger.