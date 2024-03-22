NHL Rumors: Could Maple Leafs Bring Back Both Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi?

Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi May Not Stay In Toronto Just Based on Fit

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joined TSN Radio in Toronto and when asked about the possibility of Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi returning to the Maple Leafs, Dreger stated both players won’t leave money on the table just because the fit is good.

Bryan Hayes: “We’re past the deadline now. There are obviously more games in the regular season and it is undetermined what happens in the playoffs, but what is your understanding of the future of Bertuzzi and Domi in Toronto?”

Darren Dreger: “Well, I think you have to have conversation if you’re Brad Treliving and I’d be surprised if they haven’t already had conversations with the agents involved here. You know, just preliminary talks. You know, you guys think about what your appetite is, you know, put together some parameter ideas and we’ll revisit down the road.

You have to be careful, though, because chances are you’re not getting to a place where you’re actually negotiating, are you? Because is Tyler Bertuzzi or Max Domi, in this case, willing to just push away from an open market? Yeah, the fit appears to be good. It hasn’t been great all year, but it’s good right now. And I think that Leafs fans can envision what these two players are going to mean to any level of success in Toronto in the playoffs.

And they can see a future in that, but if you’re Tyler Bertuzzi, if you’re Max Domi, are you leaving millions on the table to extend with the Maple Leafs because the fit is good? You know, maybe you would have a couple of years ago, but now these guys are at a point in their career where if they’re gonna make the money, and they’ve got to have a good finish to the season. They’ve got a good playoff runs.

And then they’ve got to be willing to look at what the ultimate market presents, but I’d be surprised if the Maple Leafs didn’t at least try, just given what we’re seeing from both of these players.”